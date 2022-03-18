Wildwood woman arrested after fleeing altercation at Wendy’s in Oxford

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Wildwood woman was arrested after fleeing an altercation at a Wendy’s restaurant in Oxford. Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s on Will Odell Avenue where a woman had suffered a swollen right eye with severe discoloration, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman who had suffered the injury said she had ordered 23-year-old Gaelle Adelina Adelson to go home because she was “being rude” to the general manager while inside the business, the report said. Adelson turned to the woman who had ordered her to leave and told her...



Read More...