Wisconsin Mayor Election Scandal Blows Wide Open; Madison Mayor and City Clerk Involved in Election Bribery

March 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

According to an Elections Commission complaint filed March 17, 2022, in the State of Wisconsin, the mayor and city clerk of Madison, Wisconsin, were involved in election bribery. Thomas More Society attorneys acted on behalf of a Madison, Wisconsin, voter in filing an election bribery complaint against Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl on behalf of the citizen alleging that they accepted private funds from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in exchange for in-person and absentee voting services. The complaint comes following legislation passed by 16 states that prohibit or regulates the acceptance and use...



