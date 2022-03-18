WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May 19

A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug charges for two months. The Khimki regional court in Moscow confirmed to CBS News that it had approved the ongoing investigation and extended the term of Griner's detention until May 19. Griner was arrested on drug charges after allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil into the country. Griner, 31, appeared in court on Thursday as the decision was made. She was detained in February and will remain in a pre-trial detention center near Moscow until her next court appearance. CBS News sought comment from her...



