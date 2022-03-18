Woman allegedly stabbed date during sex as revenge for US killing of Iranian commander: police

A 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her date inside a Nevada hotel room in retaliation for the death of an Iranian military leader killed in a US drone strike in 2020, authorities said. Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business. She is being held on $60,000 bail. Nikoubin and the man — whom she met on the dating website Plenty of Fish — agreed to meet at the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, on March 5, renting a room together, police in the city near Las Vegas said....



