5,500 children are now on NHS waiting list for gender swap treatment after post-lockdown surge in demand

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The number of children lining up for gender-change treatment on the NHS has soared by more than a fifth since the Covid lockdowns, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. According to new meeting minutes uncovered by this newspaper, there are about 5,500 children on the waiting list for treatment at the controversial Tavistock and Portman Trust's Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) in London. Senior figures at the NHS trust have expressed fears 'the list had grown substantially during the lockdown' and admitted it was a huge 'preoccupation' for the Board of Trustees. Last night, Stephanie Davies-Arai founder of campaign group...



