ANOTHER GLORIOUS VICTORY: Newbern, N.C. Captured by Gen. Burnside; Combined Attack by the Land and Naval Forces (3/19/1862)

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The country, no doubt, awaits impatiently for the details of the great battle which took place near Newbern, N.C., on the 14th instant, and which have, probably before this, been reported through the rebel telegraph -- though, it is hoped, with more correctness than their former account of the capture of Roanoke. North Carolina is lost to the rebel cause. The City of Newborn, with its approaches by railroad and rivers -- with all its defences, consisting of miles of well-constructed batteries along the Neuse River, and powerful earthworks back of it, extending five miles below the town -- were...



Read More...