Biden’s Dept. Interior: Agency Is ‘Moving Forward’ on Oil, Gas Leases on Public Land

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With prices rising at the gas pump — and a court order that allows climate change consideration when developing the agency’s policies — President Joe Biden’s Department of the Interior announced on Friday it will resume plans for issuing oil and gas leases on federal land. Biden had halted any oil and gas development on public land in the early days of his presidency and the issue has been in and out of the courts since. The case is the Louisiana v. Biden, Case No. 22-30087 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District. The Biden administration was...



