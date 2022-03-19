Burger King owner says operator in Russia refuses to shut shops

The owner of Burger King has said the operator of its 800 stores in Russia has “refused” to close them, despite its demand to suspend trading after the invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI), said it had suspended all supply chain, operational and marketing support for the Russian operation. RBI has been unable to close the operations directly, as rivals such as McDonald’s have done, because of a complicated legal contract with its main franchisee partner, Alexander Kolobov, with whom it has run the joint venture in Russia for a decade....



