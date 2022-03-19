[Catholic Caucus] The Sacred Page: The Revelation of the Divine Name: The Third Sunday of Lent

In this third week of our spiritual journey through Lent, the Scripture readings remind us of what we might call the “Moses stage” of salvation history, and also drive home the theme of repentance during this holy season. 1. Our First Reading is Exodus 3:1-8a, 13-1Moses was tending the flock of his father-in-law Jethro, the priest of Midian. Leading the flock across the desert, he came to Horeb, the mountain of God. There an angel of the LORD appeared to Moses in fire flaming out of a bush. As he looked on, he was surprised to see that the bush,...



