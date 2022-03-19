{Catholic caucus}Pope rules baptised lay Catholics, including women, can lead Vatican departments

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pope Francis on Saturday introduced a landmark change allowing any baptized lay Catholic, male or female, to head most departments as part of a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration. For centuries, the departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals or bishops. The new, 54-page constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete. It was released on the ninth anniversary of Francis' installation as pope in 2013 and will take effect on June 5, replacing one issued in 1988 by Pope John Paul II. Its preamble states: "The pope, bishops and...



Read More...