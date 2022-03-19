CDC Says It Accidentally Inflated Children’s COVID Death Numbers In ‘Coding Logic Error’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its data this week to reduce pediatric deaths from COVID-19 by nearly 24%. The CDC said the number was revised March 15 due to a “coding logic error,”. Pediatric death counts were not the only ones to be lowered — total deaths were reduced by roughly 70,000. Children make up less than 0.1% percent of total COVID-19 deaths, according to CDC data. Earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that hospitalization data for kids could also be misleading, as many of the children hospitalized with COVID-19 were there for reasons other...



