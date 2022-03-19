Editorial: Spies who lie: 51 ‘intelligence’ experts refuse to apologize for discrediting true Hunter Biden story

March 19, 2022

They are the supposed nonpartisan group of top spies looking out for the best interest of the nation. But the 51 former “intelligence” officials who cast doubt on The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop stories in a public letter really were just desperate to get Joe Biden elected president. And more than a year later, even after their Deep State sabotage has been shown again and again to be a lie, they refuse to own up to how they undermined an election. No one actually proved The Post’s reporting was wrong. Media outlets showed up at the doorstep of the computer...



