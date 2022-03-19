Elon Musk's satellites help Zelensky dominate the skies: US billionaire's internet system is allowing Ukrainian drones to pound Putin's helpless tanks

Aerorozvidka (Aerial Reconnaissance) is being used to attack Russian drones and target Vladmir Putin's army of tanks with the help of the newly available Starlink system which improves internet and connection speeds US billionaire Elon Musk's new technology helps to keep Ukrainian drones connected with their bases It comes as the country has continue to suffer through internet and power outages throughout the invasion The Starlink app is the most downloaded in Ukraine with global downloads tripling in the last two weeks Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system is giving Ukrainian forces the edge in winning the drone war as the...



