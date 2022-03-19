France Yellow Vests Week 175: Buying Off Voters With Lower Gas Prices, Protests Continue

22 days until first round voting in France's Presidential Election and this week Business teamed up with Government in France to keep gasoline prices down at the time of the election. Total, a major provider of gas cutting its prices 11 US cents a litre. That's equal to 40 US cents a gallon. This in addition to the 60 cents a gallon give back from the government in gas prices that starts April 1st nine days before the first round vote. Today the Yellow Vests protests continue in France on a "Worldwide Day Of Freedom" protests worldwide opposing COVID mandates...



