Hollywood Celebrities, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Oppose Canadian Natural Gas Pipeline as Energy Prices Soar

March 19, 2022

Hollywood celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and Jane Fonda are protesting a Canadian natural gas pipeline that they claim represents a threat to the climate and indigenous rights. Their demand to defund the pipeline comes as energy prices are soaring around the world, putting a squeeze on working class families and sending a dire ripple effect throughout the global economy. The pipeline at the center of the fight is the Coastal GasLink, which transports natural gas across the Canadian Rockies in British Columbia to the Pacific coast. Celebrities are putting pressure on LA-based City National Bank, citing the bank’s...



