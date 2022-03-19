Memphis leads Gonzaga 41-31 at halftime

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will likely need to play better if they want to make it out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament and into the Sweet 16. The Zags will face No. 9 seed Memphis on Saturday night. You might not know it by looking at the final score (93-72), but the Bulldogs struggled early in their first-round game against Georgia State. It wasn’t until Gonzaga went on a 21-0 run that the Bulldogs finally looked like a number one seed.



Read More...