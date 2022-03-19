Missile attack on Ukrainian military base was launched after Russian forces hacked into British phones

A cruise missile attack on a Ukrainian military base housing foreign fighters was launched after Russian forces hacked into phones used by British personnel, security sources have claimed. At least 35 people were killed in the strike on the Yavoriv training base near the Polish border last Sunday, with unconfirmed reports that former British soldiers were among the dead and wounded. Now the security sources believe the guided missiles – around 30 in total – were fired at the base containing 600 foreign volunteers after phones used by the Britons were compromised by the Russians.



