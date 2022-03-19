NYC Dad Gets 12 Years In Throwing Death Of 6-Week-Old Son (Christian Rodriguez)

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

District Attorney Clark said, “The defendant’s newborn was crying and instead of comforting him, the defendant threw him to the ground, ending his life. The defendant’s violence is unconscionable and unfitting of any parent.” District Attorney Clark said the defendant, Christian Rodriguez, 27, last of 530 East 137th Street, was sentenced today to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Ralph Fabrizio. The defendant pleaded guilty to first-degree Manslaughter on February 16, 2022.



