Penn State puts five into the finals to lead Michigan by 23.5 points after day two of NCAA Wrestling Championships

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

DETROIT, Mich. – Penn State entered the NCAA Championships semifinal round with six wrestlers and a 10.5- point lead over host Michigan in Little Caesars Arena. When the session was over, five Nittany Lions advanced to the finals, and the lead over Michigan extended to 23.5 points. Penn State finalists are No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (133), No. 1 Nick Lee (141), No. 1 Carter Starocci (174), No. 2 Aaron Brooks (184) and No. 1 Max Dean (197). The only PSU wrestler in the semifinals to lose was No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet (285), who fell to 2020 Olympic champion Gable Steveson...



