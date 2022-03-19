Psaki claims WH has ‘no confirmation’ Hunter Biden got $3.5M from Russia, still won’t say if he divested from China
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday brushed off questions about President Biden’s conflicts of interest in Russia and China — telling The Post that she had “no confirmation” of the findings of a Senate report that found a firm linked to Hunter Biden got $3.5 million from a Russian billionaire who has yet to face US sanctions. -snip- “On Russia, you told me last year that you were unfamiliar with the Senate report that alleged that the first son or a company linked to the first son received $3.5 million from the richest woman in Russia. Subsequent reporting...
