Putin's tactic: (Syria 2015, Ukraine 2022): an uncompromising siege, massive destruction of cities by aerial bombardment and the evacuation of a frightened civilian population.

March 19, 2022

2022 Kharkiv Ukraine, 2015 The Palestinian al-Yarmouk refugee camp in southern Damascus. Putin's tactic The same tactic - an uncompromising siege, massive destruction of cities by aerial bombardment and the evacuation of a frightened civilian population. In Syria it ended in the surrender of the armed rebels in most cities. pic.twitter.com/82MS5cnLgp— Roi Kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) March 18, 2022



