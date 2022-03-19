Russell Brand Has Thoughts About Big Pharma Pushing Fourth Covid “Vaccines”

March 19, 2022

Self-proclaimed socialist comedian Russell Brand has been sounding more and more red-pilled with every new video he puts out. Granted, he’s still a radical leftist on most topics, but at least when it comes to the Covid “vaccines,” he’s joining fellow leftists like Bill Maher in pushing back against authoritarianism.

Pfizer’s CEO has said that a fourth booster shot ‘is necessary’. But it’s definitely not about profit. The fact that it’s the most lucrative medicine in history has nothing to do with it. Don’t you even suggest it. #Pfizer #Pandemic #Covid

