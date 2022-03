Saturday Night Film Noir

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The film follows U.S. government agent T.R. Devlin (Grant), who enlists the help of Alicia Huberman (Bergman), the daughter of a German war criminal, to infiltrate a Nazi organization. The situation becomes complicated when the two fall in love as Huberman is instructed to seduce Alex Sebastian (Rains), a leader of the organization who had previously been infatuated with her.



Read More...