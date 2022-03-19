Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors, alternatively translated into English as Shadows of Our Forgotten Ancestors or Shadows of Our Ancestors (Ukrainian: Тіні забутих предків, romanized: Tini zabutykh predkiv), also known in English under the alternative title Wild Horses of Fire and under the mistaken title of In the Shadow of the Past,[1] is a 1965 Ukrainian film by the Georgian–Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov based on the novel Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors by Ukrainian writer Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky that tells a "Romeo and Juliet tale" of young Ukrainian Hutsul lovers trapped on opposite sides of a Carpathian family blood feud.[2] The film was...



Read More...