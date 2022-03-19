They thought they unearthed the world’s largest potato. It turned out not to be a potato at all.

When Colin Craig-Brown received a long-awaited email from Guinness World Records last week, his heart sank. For the past seven months, the New Zealand man and his wife believed that they had discovered the world’s largest potato, weighing more than 17 pounds. The email, however, informed them that their purported potato — which they named Dug — was actually no spud. “Sadly the specimen is not a potato and is, in fact, the tuber of a type of gourd,” the email from a Guinness World Records spokesperson read. “For this reason we do unfortunately have to disqualify the application.”



