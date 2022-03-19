University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri System has paid a $1.57 million settlement to a white former employee who alleged she was removed from her job in favor of a younger, Black woman. Rachel Brown was 60 when she was removed from her job as associate dean at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. She alleged in a lawsuit filed in 2017 that she faced age- and race-related discrimination and retaliation. Brown withdrew her claim of racial discrimination earlier this year, meaning the settlement was for age discrimination and retaliation, according to the Columbia Missourian, which obtained...



