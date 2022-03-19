We All Know Lia Thomas’ NCAA Swimming Championship 'Victory' Is Wrong. When Are We Going to Do Something About It?

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

When Lia Thomas “won” the NCAA swimming championship in Atlanta, it elicited the usual level of controversy, and the “boos” definitely outweighed the “yays.” The answer why is obvious: Thomas is a biological male who is competing against biological females, and every sane person still left in America knows why this is absurd.The New York Times reported:But Thomas’s triumph in Atlanta — indeed, her very presence at the swimming championships as a contender — came amid a far larger storm, particularly in statehouses and right-wing media, about sports participation by transgender girls and women. The issue, which on Thursday drew...



Read More...