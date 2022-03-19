What Does Vladimir Putin Have on Joe Biden?

March 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The likelihood that Russia is sitting on a wealth of compromising Ukraine-related material on Joe Biden and his family may come as a shock to media that pushed the Trump-Russia collusion narrative for four years. But the Biden-Russia kompromat story may be more than a political funhouse mirror. It may explain the president’s curious passivity toward Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline and why, almost as soon as Biden took office, Putin seized the opportunity to move more than 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s border. What’s more, it may also provide new insight into the Russiagate conspiracy theory that poisoned America’s public...



Read More...