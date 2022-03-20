6 Killed, 26 Injured In Belgium As Car Hurtles Into Crowd At Carnival

March 20, 2022

The main suspects, who were arrested, were born in 1988 and 1990, he said, adding that terrorism was not at this stage considered a motive. Verheyen said the two came from La Louviere, a town near the French border in Belgium's rust belt, and are not known to authorities for similar acts. Belgian towns and villages host many street carnivals around the season of Lent, with the parades in Binche and Aalst the best known internationally. Strepy-Bracquegnies involves participants dressed up as "Gilles", extravagantly attired comical figures who are "called out" to the parade in the early hours. La Louvriere...



