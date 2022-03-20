Canada mosque: Worshippers stop axe wielding attacker

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Worshippers at a Canada mosque have confronted and restrained a man who was allegedly wielding an axe and attacked them with bear spray during Saturday morning prayers, police say. One worshipper knocked the axe from the man's hands, and held him down until police arrived, local media reports... ...Police have named the man they arrested as Mohammad Moiz Omar, and charged him with six offences including assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance ...Following initial uncertainty over a possible motive, investigators now say they believe the attack was a "hate-motivated incident."...



Read More...