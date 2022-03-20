Daily Mass Gospel Reflection- Repent, or Perish

Third Sunday of Lent Luke 13:1-9 Friends, today’s Gospel includes the parable of a fig tree that bears no fruit. This is a standard trope in the theological literature of Israel: the tree that bears no fruit is evocative of the moral person who bears no spiritual fruit. Every single person has a mission: to be a conduit of the divine grace into the world. Planted in God—think of Jesus’ image of the vine and the branches—they are meant to bring forth the fruits of love, peace, compassion, justice, nonviolence. And notice that this should be effortless. The closer God...



