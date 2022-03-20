FROM THE SOUTHERN COAST: More Important Captures in Florida; Surrender of Fort Marion, St. Augustine and Jacksonville (3/20/1862)

WASHINGTON, Wednesday, March 19. Dispatches received at the Navy Department from Flag-officer DUPONT announce that the flag of the United States floats over Fort Marion, at St. Augustine, Fla. The town was surrendered without fighting. The town authorities received Commander ROGERS in the Town Hall, and after being assured that he would protect the loyal citizens, they raised the flag with their own hands. The rebel troops evacuated the place the night before the appearance of the gunboats. This is the second of the old forts taken. Jacksonville, Fla., was also surrendered in like manner. The Governor of Florida has...



