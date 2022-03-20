Harvard closes police station due to students' feeling 'watched and policed': 'not a pleasant feeling'

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Harvard University closed a police station located in a residential hall because students' felt that the presence itself was a "violent, visual intimidation tactic." The Harvard University Police Department's substation at the Mather House was closed in February because students felt it created an intimidating environment, according to the Harvard Crimson.... ..."The real effect that the presence of the HUPD substation has on the Mather community is simply a violent, visual intimidation tactic that students are forced to see every time they enter the house," Taylor said....Taylor also reached out to the house's faculty deans regarding concerns that armed Harvard...



