How Healthcare Became Sickcare

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The financialization of healthcare started two generations ago and is now in a run-to-fail feedback loop of insolvency. Long-time readers know I have been critical of U.S. healthcare for over a decade. When I use the term sickcare this is not a reflection on the hard work of frontline caregivers--it is a reflection of the financialization incentives that have distorted the system's priorities and put it on a path to insolvency. To describe how Healthcare became Sickcare, I'm sharing the perspective of an Insider. The financialization of healthcare started two generations ago and is now in a run-to-fail feedback loop...



