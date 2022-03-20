Hundreds of Thousands Gather for Rabbi Kanievsky's Funeral in Central Israel

Hundreds of Thousands Gather for Rabbi Kanievsky's Funeral in Central Israel Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leader of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, is laid to rest in his city of Bnei Brak Josh Breiner Mar. 19, 2022 Get email notification for articles from Josh Breiner Around 350,000 mourners arrived at the funeral procession of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leader of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, who died on Friday at 94. The procession began at 12 P.M. from the rabbi's home in Bnei Brak, a predominantly ultra-Orthodox suburb of Tel Aviv and one of the most crowded cities...



