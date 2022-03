Invoking Holocaust in Speech to Israeli Lawmakers, Zelensky Calls to Prevent Russian ‘Final Solution’

March 20, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Israeli lawmakers via Zoom in a fiery speech on Sunday, and called on Israel to help prevent a Russian “final solution.” Zelenskyy told lawmakers: “102 years after the Nazi party was established, on February 24, an order was given for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.”



