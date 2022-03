It’s Been 80 Days Since Maxwell’s Conviction & Not A Single Child Rapist Client Has Been Arrested

March 20, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Its been nearly three months since a jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of the 6 counts of luring and grooming underage girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile cohorts. Due to the nature of her charges, Maxwell could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Count 1: Conspiracy to …



