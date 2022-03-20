Mariupol Defenders Reject Russian Demand for Surrender Setting up the Largest Siege of a City Since WW II

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry issued an ultimatum to the Ukrainian garrison defending Mariupol.“Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said in a briefing distributed by the defence ministry.“A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed,” Mizintsev said. “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol.”The deadline is 5 a.m. Monday, Moscow time, or 10 p.m. Sunday Eastern Daylight Time.With about two hours remaining to the deadline, the defenders of Mariupol rejected the demand. This sets the stage for the largest siege of a city since...



Read More...