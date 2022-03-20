New Reports of U.S. Boots on the Ground in Ukraine Doing ‘Operational Prep of the Battlefield’

There are new reports about U.S. special forces operators who are doing “operational prep of the battlefield” in Ukraine.Seth Harp, an investigative reporter and contributing editor to Rolling Stone, revealed the JSOC operations on Sunday. “US special operators are currently on the ground in Ukraine doing ‘operational prep of the battlefield,’ according to a well informed source,” Harp reported citing a ‘well informed’ source. “The military unit is JSOC’s Advance Force Operations, including members of Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.” The developments are concerning to Americans who want to avoid entanglement in a foreign war, but Harp cautioned readers...



