No surrender: Ukraine rejects Russia’s demand to give up Mariupol

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine rejects Russia’s demand to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, tells Russia that Ukraine will not surrender the city. “There can be no talk about surrender and laying down weapons,” she says. “We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she says.



