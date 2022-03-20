Reward offered for information on driver who jumped Tesla in Echo Park [CA]

March 20, 2022

The LAPD said a driver of a rented 2018 Tesla S-BLM performed a dangerous stunt near the intersection of Baxter and Alvarado streets around 12:10 a.m. The video shows the Tesla headed toward an intersection at a high rate of speed when it suddenly catches air and then comes down hard on its front wheels. The vehicle then crashed into several trash cans and two parked cars, the LAPD said. The driver of the Tesla abandoned the car and fled the scene.



