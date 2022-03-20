Sasse: ‘Obviously’ Trump’s Phone Call to Zelensky Was Not Prefect — ‘There Was A Lot Wrong with It’

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President and Volodymyr Zelensky that led to his first impeachment “obviously” was not perfect. Host Trace Gallagher said, “Democrats have pointed to former President Trump’s relationship with Zelenskyy, reported asking for political help in exchange for aid. President Trump also reportedly ordered Mike Pence to not attend President Zelensky’s inauguration back in 2019. Does the former president deserve some criticism for what some say is a poor record on Ukraine and Russia?”



Read More...