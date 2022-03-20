The bottomless UNRWA pit of despair (Pallywood "numbers" of so-called "refugees")

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The number of “Palestinian refugees” has grown from 711,000 in 1948 to a staggering 5,703,546, as of December 31, 2020. Outrageously, since 2010 alone, the number of “Palestinian refugees” has risen by 883,317 people. In comparison, two days after the establishment of the State of Israel, the headline of the New York Times declared that Jews were “in grave danger in all the Moslem lands” and that 900,000 would “face the wrath of their foes”:



