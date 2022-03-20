This is Not the End of the World

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As I understand the future sequence of events, there will be the Rapture of the Church (I Thess. 4:13-18), the 7-year Tribulation Period (Dan. 9:24-27), the Second Coming of Jesus (Jn. 14:1-6; Acts 1:10-11), the 1,000-year reign of Jesus on earth (Dan. 2:35; Zech. 14:9; Matt. 25:31; Rev. 5:10; Rev. 20:1-6), Satan will be released on earth for an unspecified length of time (Rev. 20:7-8), and eventually there will be a new heaven and new earth (Psa. 102:25-26; Isa. 65:17; 66:22; Matt. 24:35; II Per. 3:13; Rev. 20:11; Rev. 21:1-2). Having said this, Ukrainian Pres. Zelensky recently said, “The end...



Read More...