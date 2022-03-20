UK Govt Wants Citizens to Host Afghans and Others In Homes as Well as Ukrainians

With 150,000 Britons offering their homes to Ukrainian refugees since a new scheme was launched on Monday, the government is drawing up plans to capitalise on British hospitality by looking to resettle other refugees people’s homes, too. Britain’s Home Secretary, Priti Patel, is reportedly considering asking Britons to open their homes to refugees other than Ukrainians, including those from Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria, in an effort to cut the costs associated with housing them in hotels.



