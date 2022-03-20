Ukraine's President Zelensky addresses Israeli Knesset

March 20, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Israeli lawmakers in an online speech via Zoom Sunday evening. Days after his address to the US Congress, Zelensky gave a speech online to Israeli Knesset Members and government ministers, emphasizing his Jewish heritage and the unity between Israel and Diaspora Jewish communities. Zelensky opened his address with a quote from Golda Meir, a native of Kyiv, and claimed that Ukrainians and Jews worldwide share a connection “in the past and the present.” “I don’t have to convince you that our peoples are connected, the Jews and the Ukrainians in the past and the present,...



