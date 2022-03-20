Under Martial Law, Ukraine President Zelenskyy Consolidates All Media Into State Media, Disbands All Political Opposition Parties

Following the ‘democracy must be destroyed in order to preserve it model‘, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dissolved all political opposition parties and consolidated all media. There’s a word to describe when a single national leader takes control over all media platforms and dissolves the political parties of his opposition. However, apparently, we are not allowed to notice that because Russia “invaded a sovereign democracy” or something. LVIV, Ukraine, March 20 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree that combines all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a “unified information policy” under martial...



