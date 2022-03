Vaccine failure in South Korea…

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

South Korea has mask mandates, near universal compliance, vaccine passports, 87% of the population is fully vaccinated, and they have one of the world’s highest booster rates — over 62% of the population has had a booster They also have the highest current case rate in the world pic.twitter.com/EAmbh0YXnd



