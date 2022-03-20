Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's "ready for negotiations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail "that would mean that this is a third World War." "I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war," he told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World...



