Zelenskyy says 'Mariupol will go down in history' as an example of war crimes that will be remembered 'for centuries to come'

March 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The brutal assault on the city of Mariupol in Ukraine will be remembered for "centuries to come," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday."The besieged Mariupol will go down in history of responsibility for war crimes. The terror the occupiers did to the peaceful city will be remembered for centuries to come," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Telegram.Mariupol, located in southeast Ukraine, has been the subject of a brutal assault that has laid waste to the city's homes, schools, and maternity hospitals. Some residents have been sheltering for weeks, and many are without food, water, or electricity.Last week, Russian forces...



Read More...